Exxon responded to my letter

Dear Editor,

Thanks for publishing my correspondence of questions captioned `Simple but significant questions for ExxonMobil’ (SN Feb 20, 2020).

This note is just an expression of gratitude to Ms Janelle Persaud, Exxon’s local PR/public education operative. (I did mention that I might have missed Exxon’s local ongoing public education releases.) She responded to me instantly. I’m now more informed from the Exxon perspective, with some of my correspondence’s queries addressed.

Perhaps our Department of Energy might be “inspired” enough to tell us – the hopeful Guyanese beneficiaries – much more in a timely manner. Thanks again to Exxon in Kingston, Georgetown – and to the Department of Energy, Presidency Ministry, – in advance.

Yours faithfully,

Allan Arthur Fenty