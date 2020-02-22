Gun find lands ex-con back in jail

Following his release from prison after serving a two-year sentence for armed robbery, Royston Rowe will be serving another two years behind bars, this time for the unlawful possession of a gun.

Rowe, of Newtown, Kitty, was on Wednesday found guilty of the offence when he was brought before City Magistrate Annette Singh, who was presiding over his trial.

The charge stated that on July 16th, at Campbell Avenue, Georgetown, he had in his possession a .38 revolver without being the holder of a firearm licence. The magistrate then handed down the two-year sentence.