Businesswoman found guilty of trafficking cocaine

Almost three years after being charged with trafficking over five pounds of cocaine, Joy Jacqueline Caines was yesterday found guilty of the crime by city magistrate Dylon Bess.

The boutique owner was charged in April of 2017 along with another, Bernadette Evandey Warren, who was sentenced to spend three years behind bars.

The charge stated that on April 16th, 2017, at Lot 232 Luckhoo Street, Lodge Housing Scheme, Caines had 2.092 kilogrammes of cocaine in her possession for the purpose of trafficking. She had denied the charge.