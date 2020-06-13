Boutique owner gets four years, $5M fine for cocaine trafficking

Almost four months after being found guilty of trafficking over five pounds of cocaine, Joy Jacqueline Caines was yesterday sentenced and fined for the crime by city magistrate Dylon Bess.

Caines, a boutique owner, was charged in April of 2017 along with another woman, Bernadette Evandey Warren, who has already sentenced to spend three years behind bars.

At the conclusion of the proceedings yesterday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, Caines was sentenced to four years imprisonment and fined $5,667,228.