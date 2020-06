Police have launched an investigation into the alleged brutalisation of several members of a Grass Field, Enmore, East Coast Demerara family on Tuesday by members of the force who were responding to a noise nuisance report.

The altercation was recorded by neighbours and the video was shared on Facebook.

In the video, seen by Stabroek News, the members of a family were seen scuffling with the police.

The police confirmed that an investigation has since been launched into incident.