Latest tests uncover new COVID-19 case

Guyana has recorded a new positive COVID-19 case, taking its total number of cases to 159, according to the test results released yesterday by the Public Health Ministry.

While it appeared last week as though Guyana was on the cusp of “flattening the curve” with a lull in new reported infections, the virtual line is rising again as new cases continue to emerge.

During the ministry’s COVID-19 update yesterday, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shamdeo Persaud stated that out of the seven new tests that were done, there is one new case recorded. Following the latest testing, Persaud said, the total number of persons tested so far is 1,927. He also said there are now 52 active cases within institutional isolation facilities, while the number of recoveries has increased to 95.