Flu vaccine available

Influenza vaccines are now available in Guyana as international health authorities continue to urge that vaccinations for the seasonal malady continue during the current COVID-19 outbreak.

Previously, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) had urged that strengthened vaccinations take place in countries in the Americas to prevent flu and measles outbreaks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PAHO had encouraged countries to adopt resourceful solutions to safely continue the vaccinations of at-risk persons during the pandemic.

The continuation of those vaccines is being done in an effort to separate those persons who may have flu or flu-like symptoms and may suspect that they have the novel coronavirus

When Stabroek News contacted Terrence Esseboom, the Ministry of Public Health’s Public Relations Officer, he stated that the influenza vaccine is available in Guyana. Esseboom informed that anyone who requires the vaccine can visit the Ministry’s offices at Lot 1, Brickdam St, Georgetown.

The cost of the vaccine is $1,000.