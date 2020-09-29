No flu vaccine available

As a number of countries around the world begin vaccinations for the seasonal influenza, Guyana does not have the vaccine available.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Daniel Singh told Stabroek News that there is no influenza vaccine in stock and noted that this is linked to the shortcomings of the previous government in purchasing drugs.

In June, Stabroek News had reported that the flu vaccine was available to persons who were interested in receiving the vaccine after the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) had urged countries in the Americas to continue vaccinations for other conditions during the global pandemic. PAHO related that this would separate persons who may have flu or flu-like symptoms and those who may suspect that they have COVID-19.