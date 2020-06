Following reports of wildlife being traded from Mabaruma, Region One, during the closed season, the Guyana Wildlife Conservation and Management Commission (GWCMC) has launched an investigation, according to Commissioner Alona Sankar.

Sankar recently told Stabroek News that upon receiving the report, a team was dispatched to the location where it was reported that the trading was taking place.

However, she said that by the time officers arrived at the location the traders had already vanished.