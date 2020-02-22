GAWU insisting that pay hike be retroactive to January 1st, 2019

Dear Editor,

Discussions between the GAWU and the GuySuCo continued yesterday regarding the Corporation’s proposal for a pay rise. The Union at the previous meeting on February 12, 2020 put to the sugar company that no worker receives less than a five per cent rise in pay and that the new rates-of-pay be implemented with effect from January 01, 2019.

At yesterday’s meeting, the Corporation informed the Union, after consideration, that it has amended its offer regarding the time-rated employees. The sugar company put on the table a $20 increase at the Bands One to Five levels. Previously, the Corporation had proposed to increase the Band One by $20 and the Bands Two to Five by $18. Apart from that it has agreed to increase the foremen’s pay by $4,100. Initially, the Corporation had offered to increase the foremen’s salaries by $4,000 per month. The Union, after deliberations by its delegation, found favour with the sugar company’s newest proposal.

Turning to the period of retroactivity, the Union reiterated that the discussions pertained to 2019 and thus any improvement ought to be retroactive to the beginning of that year. The Corporation, in response, informed the Union that it required the support of the “stakeholder” to address this issue. The GAWU when it asked about the “stakeholder” was advised that this is meant to be the Government of Guyana. The company did say that it has previously sought the Administration’s support on the issue, though it did not communicate what was the Government’s position

The Union reiterated that an agreement hinged on an acceptable period of retroactivity. Before the meeting ended, the Corporation, it appeared, sought to dismiss our concerns regarding the period of retroactivity. This upset very much the Union’s delegation which pointed out to the Corporation that the implementation date of the pay rise is a fundamental and critical issue and the sugar company and its officials should not seek to downplay or minimize it.

The meeting, at times, became very contentious as the Corporation also used the engagement to express its views on the Union’s recent statement regarding its 2020 production. The Union found GuySuCo’s demeanour and language to be, at times, unbecoming and clearly out-of-place for the meeting. While the Corporation may be upset, unfoundedly we believe, the GAWU pointed out that it used information it had at hand to complete its analysis and reach its conclusions. At no time, did the company, in its response, demonstrate that we utilized incorrect data. In seeking to express criticism, the Corporation went as far as accusing the Union of failing to acknowledge its strategic plan. The GAWU had to tell GuySuCo that though we received a presentation on the contours of the plan, we have yet to see the living document. We reminded GuySuCo that we asked for the plan and subsequently put our request in writing but, so far, we remain unaware about what specifically is said in the document.

The Corporation also sought to pull down the recent protest by workers of the Blairmont Estate as they reiterated their demand for an acceptable agreement. The Union was most upset by this and had to tell the company that we are convinced that it is the consistent and persistent struggles of the workers that led to the parties now discussing pay increase. The Corporation, during the meeting, admitted that as recent as two weeks ago the pay rise was not a reality. Incidentally, it was just two weeks ago that the workers again gathered in front of the President’s office to call on the Administration to end the naked discrimination and wage freeze. We reminded the Corporation that the industry has several proud chapters of workers struggles which brought about betterment and improvement.

In the meantime, the Union and the workers are considering the latest position of the Corporation. As we contemplate our next steps, the workers and the GAWU, believe, that the industry is seeking to take advantage of the workers situation who, despite their best efforts, continue to be treated discriminatorily.

Yours faithfully,

Seepaul Narine

General Secretary

GAWU