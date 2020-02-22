‘Hot Ras’ mixes forestry, patriotism and Soca

Joseph Smith, who goes by the stage name, ‘Hot Ras’ finished as a finalist in the Soca Monarch Competition, where debuted with his hot, new piece “Forest Provide”, which has since become a hit in his Linden hometown.

Hot Ras came to The Scene’s attention when he performed “Forest Provide” at the Ministry of Natural Resources’ Mash Band launch last week at the Sophia Exhibition Centre. The singer, after experiencing some technical difficulties with the sound system provided by the ministry, was encouraged by those present to sing the song acapella and performed with a smoothness that proved sweet entertainment for his audience.

A forest ranger and employee of Guyana Forestry Commission, Joseph took up singing professionally two years ago, but it was three years prior to that, that he realised he had the talent. “Five years ago, I was working at the Skeldon Branch,” he recalled, “and rain was falling, and the office started to flood. I was mopping out and I start singing ‘True we flood out without a doubt. Cyan’ work cah me affi mop it out’ and the officers them like it and I just continue down the road making songs off of situations. That’s how everything start.”