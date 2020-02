Two bandits on Friday morning invaded the home of a Tain Settlement pensioner and robbed him of a quantity of cash, his licensed shotgun and ammunition.

The police have launched an investigation but no arrest had been made up to yesterday afternoon.

William Venkatasammi, 73, of Lot 8 Co-op Scheme, Tain Settlement, Corentyne, yesterday explained that around 8 am on Friday, he heard someone calling out to him. He and his maid were the only persons at his home at the time.