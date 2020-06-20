Tain pensioner died from asphyxiation, blunt trauma to head -autopsy

A post-mortem examination done on the body of the Tain Settlement pensioner Chandradarie Budhu has revealed that she was strangled and struck to the head by her attackers.

The autopsy report states that the woman died due to asphyxiation from ligament strangulation and also suffered blunt trauma to the head.

Budhu, 83, also known as ‘Aunty Deo,’ of Lot 83 Tain Settlement, Corentyne, was found murdered in her house on Wednesday morning during what appeared to be a robbery. The pensioner’s house was ransacked.