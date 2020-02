Cops to probe report of attempt by soldier to vote twice

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has been alerted to an alleged attempt by a soldier to vote more than once during last Friday’s early voting for the general elections.

According to Region 4(B) Commander Kurleigh Simon, the force has been informed that the rank of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is alleged to have attempted to commit an election offence.

The rank, who has been publicly named by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), is currently under close arrest at Camp Stephenson.