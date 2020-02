Vivian Henry, the APNU+AFC activist who is alleged to have been assaulted by supporters of another political party in Region Two last Wednesday, says he can think of no motive outside of his political activism for the attack.

The police are still awaiting an official statement from Henry in order to proceed with the investigation.

Region Two Commander Crystal Robinson told Sunday Stabroek that Henry had not yet signed an official complaint, which was required for the investigation to proceed.