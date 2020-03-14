Cops seeking legal advice on alleged assault of APNU+AFC youth activist

The police are currently seeking legal advice in relation to the alleged assault of APNU+AFC activist Vivian Henry, Divisional Commander of Region Two Crystal Robinson has confirmed.

Contacted for an update on Tuesday, Robinson told Stabroek News that the investigation into the matter was completed and the case file was dispatched to the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Henry had alleged that he was assaulted by supporters of another political party on February 19th at Charity, Essequibo Coast. He had previously told Stabroek News that soon after he entered a private entertainment venue, four men started making derogatory remarks about President David Granger and the incumbent administration.

“I ignored them and they continued for a very long time, moving on to derogatory statements about me,” he had said, while explaining that several of the statements included homophobic slurs and sexual threats.

The activist had noted that at one point it became clear that the men were hoping that he would retaliate physically but he chose instead to leave. “I entered my private transportation and three of them, including a former police officer, attacked me. They hit me with bottles in my head and across my face. They tried to drag me out of the vehicle but I held on. My taxi driver, who tried to help me, was also injured,” he had said.

Throughout all of this, the staff of the establishment was said to have looked on without intervening.

“There was a security guard standing there and he did nothing. I was a customer and he did nothing, just watched. The bar girl came out and was just looking on. They did nothing. They didn’t even call the police or anything,” Henry lamented.

Henry had related that while he knows his attackers “by seeing them,” he has never had any interaction with them before the night of February 19th. He had said that it was clear that the assault was politically motivated.

The attack on Henry was brought to the public’s attention by President David Granger, who told reporters that he was certain it was politically motivated.