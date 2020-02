Former Alliance for Change (AFC) Chairman Nigel Hughes says his presence at a recent meeting at Andyville, in Region Ten, does not represent a return to active politics or campaigning for the APNU+AFC coalition.

“Not at all,” Hughes said, when asked by Stabroek News if he had reentered politics or was endorsing a political party.

Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson recently posted a photo of Hughes speaking at the meeting on his Facebook page.