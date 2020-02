Why no increase for persons in receipt of NIS Old Age pension above the minimum pension?

Dear Editor,

The clarification by the NIS on pension increases (SN: 22/02/20) has once again failed to explain the burning question as to why persons in receipt of NIS Old Age pension above the minimum pension, were not awarded an increase.

No increase for 2019 and now 2020.

This needs to be explained.

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed