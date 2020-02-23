Annandale downs Bladen Hall 2-0

Annandale Secondary defeated Bladen Hall 2-0 yesterday in the eighth Milo Secondary Schools football championships at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Tiquan Taylor and Jerome Harrigon scored in the sixth and 45th minute respectively. Meanwhile, Charlestown and New Central High battled to a 1-1 draw. Garfield Caesar leveled the score for New Central in the 37th minute after Dante Sookram had pushed Charlestown into the lead in the 20th minute.

Likewise, St. John’s College and Uitvlugt battled to an identical scoreline. Junior Redmon broke the deadlock in favour of Uitvlugt in the 16th minute, only for Anthony Xavier to equalise in the 50th minute. The competition will resume tomorrow at the same venue with another round of matches.

In the opening encounter, Friendship will lock horns with Carmel from 12:00hrs. The second fixture will pit Canje against South Ruimveldt at 13:45hrs. In the final match, Vergenoegen will lock horns with Tucville at 15:30hrs.