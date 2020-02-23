Topp XX crowned champs

Topp XX was crowned the inaugural Jermin and Family sponsored and coordinated ‘Mash Cup’ football champions after squeaking past Coomacka 1-0 on Friday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground, Linden.

Following a scoreless regulation time interval, Shane Hall recorded the fixture’s only goal in the 92nd minute. The win was worth $600,000 and a trophy while the losing finalists earned $300,000 and a trophy.

Meanwhile Botofago crushed Winners Connection 5-1 in the third place playoff. Antwoine Gill recorded a second half brace in the 66th and 71st minute. Chipping in with goals in the 17th, 20th and 69th minute each were Jamal Haynes, Shayne Haynes and Jahshawn Moore.

For the loser, Akeem Caesar found the back of the net in the 49th minute. Due to the outcome, Botofago walked away with $200,000 and a trophy while the loser pocketed $100,000 and the respective accolade.