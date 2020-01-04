Topp XX wins upper Demerara trophy on penalties

Topp XX secured the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) Year-end Championship, defeating Coomacka on penalty kicks on Wednesday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground.

Following a 1-1 score at the end of regulation and extra time, Topp XX clinched the title 3-1 on penalty kicks, after eventual Most Valuable Player (MVP) and best Goalkeeper awardee Gregory Hinds, fashioned three saves.

Prior to the penalty shoot-out, Wheatland Thom handed Coomacka the lead in the 41st minute, only for Shawn Daniels to equalize in the 60th minute.

Due to the result, the victor pocketed $700,000 and the winner’s trophy while the loser collected $500,000 and the respective accolade.

In the third place playoff, Botofago dismissed Winners Connection 5-2. Jamal Haynes bagged a double in the 44th and 89th minute.

Adding goals in the 67th, 73rd and 74th minute were Floyd Headley, Ramis Valloca and Jushawn Moore respectively. For the loser, Joel Rollins and Marley Davidson scored in the second and 80th minute each.

With the result, the winner walked away with $200,000 and a trophy while the loser collected $100,000 and the respective accolade.

In the individual section of the presentation, Troy Nelson of Topp XX was adjudged the Best Coach while Marley Davidson of Winners Connection walked away with the Highest Goal Scorer accolade with six conversions.

Complete results:

Final

Coomacka-1 vs Topp XX-1

Topp XX won 3-1 on penalty kicks

Topp XX Scorer

Shawn Daniels-60th

Coomacka Scorer

Wheatland Thom-41st

3rd Place

Botofago-5 vs Winners Connection-2

Botofago Scorers

Jamal Haynes-44th and 89th

Floyd Headley-67th

Ramis Valloca-73rd

Jushawn Moore-74th