Sports

Botofago crush Silver Shattas in football ‘Mash Cup’

Botofago scorers, from left to right, Shayne Haynes, Jamal Haynes, Tevin Crawford and Antwoine Gill.
Botofago scorers, from left to right, Shayne Haynes, Jamal Haynes, Tevin Crawford and Antwoine Gill.
By

Net-Rockers and Topp XX battled to a drawn affair while Botofago crushed Silver Shattas when the Jermin and Family sponsored and coordinated ‘Mash Cup’ continued on Wednesday at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground, Linden.

Net-Rockers and Topp XX contested a 1-1 affair. Jamal Bentick opened the scoring in the 40th minute for Topp XX. It was a clinical header from Bentick, who directed his effort past the custodian after latching onto a cross inside the penalty area.

Net-Rockers eventually equalised in the 90th+1 minute as Deshawn Joseph found the back of the net. Awarded a penalty following a handball infraction, the experienced Joseph made no mistake as he thumped his effort past the opposing shot-stopper.