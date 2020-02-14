Botofago crush Silver Shattas in football ‘Mash Cup’

Net-Rockers and Topp XX battled to a drawn affair while Botofago crushed Silver Shattas when the Jermin and Family sponsored and coordinated ‘Mash Cup’ continued on Wednesday at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground, Linden.

Net-Rockers and Topp XX contested a 1-1 affair. Jamal Bentick opened the scoring in the 40th minute for Topp XX. It was a clinical header from Bentick, who directed his effort past the custodian after latching onto a cross inside the penalty area.

Net-Rockers eventually equalised in the 90th+1 minute as Deshawn Joseph found the back of the net. Awarded a penalty following a handball infraction, the experienced Joseph made no mistake as he thumped his effort past the opposing shot-stopper.