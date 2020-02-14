Guyana Rush Saints, Gladiators score victories as Rupununi football tourney kicks off

Guyana Rush Saints and Gladiators secured opening night victories in the Men’s and Women’s Division respectively, when the Rupununi Football Association (RFA) Champions League Tournament started on Sunday.

This was disclosed in an official release from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF). Staged at the Culvert City sports ground, Gladiators defeated Tabatinga 3-2 in the Women’s encounter, while Guyana Rush Saints crushed Tabatinga 3-1 in the Men’s showdown. The release further revealed that 28 Men and Women teams will compete in the tournament, with the final scheduled for May 30th 2020.

According to the correspondence, GFF President Wayne Forde, Mayor of Lethem John Macedo and RFA President Ryan Farias were in attendance at the launch of the tournament, which officially kicks off the 2020 season of the RFA.