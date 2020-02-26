Badal in final appeal asks voters to embrace change

Although convinced that Change Guyana could have benefitted from an earlier start to its electoral campaign, its leader Robert Badal is optimistic that enough voters will give the party an opportunity to represent their interests in the National Assembly.

In a final appeal to the electorate, Badal yesterday urged voters, especially the poor, to use their voting power and give his party the opportunity to represent them.

“My comfort is we have done our best. We feel we have a responsibility to make that change. I believe the message is there but then our people have to take responsibility. You vote the same way, you get the same results. I knew it was going to be short but I know I have faith in the electorate,” he said yesterday at his party’s last scheduled press conference before next Monday’s general and regional elections.