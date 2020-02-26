Incumbency must not be used to benefit ruling party

Dear Editor,

The view being advanced by a leading member of the APNU+AFC coalition that incumbency is an ‘advantage’ in electoral politics should be viewed with concern by all who believe in a free, fair and transparent poll.

In an environment of electoral fairness, it is important that all parties, whether in or out of government, should be given an equal chance of winning. In other words, the playing field, as it were, ought to be level. Taxpayers’ money should not be used to provide the ruling party with an advantage over the other competing political parties.

Democracy is compromised when state resources are utilized in a manner to exert undue influence over the electorate. It is clear that State resources are being used, by the incumbent administration with a view to score political points. The State media hardly promote the views of the other political parties.

Incumbency, is not an advantage in an environment where the governing coalition has performed badly and has not lived up to the expectations of the electorate as is currently the case. In the case of the current APNU+AFC administration incumbency is a clear disadvantage.

Yours faithfully,

Hydar Ally