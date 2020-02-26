Demerara beat U15s by four wickets

Demerara opened their Guyana Cricket Board/Bel Air Rubis Under-17 Inter-County campaign with a four-wicket win over the Select U15 while Berbice defeated Essequibo by 142 runs yesterday.

At the Everest Cricket Club, the U15s won the toss and elected to bat but were dismissed for 112 in 45.2 overs.

Demerara, in reply, reached 113 for six in 26.3 overs.

Demerara were indebted to an unbeaten 54 from Shamar Yearwood and 24 extras gifted by the U15s. Wicketkeeper Yearwood came to the crease with his side stunned and in disarray at 17 for four but went on to lace four fours and four sixes, one of which was top edged off a no ball into long leg.

Yearwood, who was dropped on nine, led Demerara to 24 for four at lunch and went on to add 46 for the fifth wicket with Mavindra Dindyal who made a 21-ball 12, highlighted by just one six that was hit over long on. He was dismissed by the following delivery.

Nevertheless, Yearwood continued and shared in a 43-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Rudranauth Kissoon. Kissoon made 14 from 32 balls and played the secondary role to Yearwood before he was bowled by Matthew Pottaya (2-30). Josh Alves supported Pottaya with 2-21.

Earlier, Demerara’s spinners played a vital role in containing the younger side with left-arm spinners, Zachary Jodah (3-12) and Chandrapaul Ramraj (3-15) proving to be troublesome. Pacer, Romel Datterdeen and Kissoon also picked up two wickets each for 18 and 22 runs respectively.

Rampertab Ramnauth got off to a decent start but threw it away when he was bowled by Ramraj for 18 from 37 balls while Nityanand Mathura frustrated the bowlers with a 47-ball 14. Only Pottaya (13) and Sanjay Algoo (10) reached double figures. Extras top scored with 30.

Meanwhile, at the Enmore Community Centre ground, Berbice, after being asked to bat, piled on 203 from their allotted 50 overs and then restricted Essequibo to 61 all out. Berbice were piloted by half centuries from player of the match, Mahendra Gopilall and skipper Zeynul Ramsammy before Jonathan Rampersaud and Christopher Deroop ripped through the batting line up of Essequibo with three wickets each. Isai Thorne also picked up two wickets.

Gopilall top scored with 58, hitting just one boundary. He shared in a 52-run opening stand with Hemchand Gurdyal (20) before putting on 83 for the second wicket with Ramsammy, who made an even 50. Tomani Caesar chipped in with 28. Jarred Allicock (2-35), Aryan Persaud (2-38) and Ryan Atkinson (2-39) were the principal wicket takers.

Round two will see Demerara playing Berbice at Everest while Essequibo will clash with the U15s at the Georgetown Cricket Club ground tomorrow.