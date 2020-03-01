Unbeaten Demerara retain GCB/Bel Air Rubis U17 Inter-County title

Demerara strolled to their third consecutive Guyana Cricket Board/Bel Air Rubis Under-17 Inter-County title following a 34-run win over Essequibo yesterday to complete an unbeaten run in the tournament. Berbice also secured an eight wicket win over the Select U15s to settle for second.

At the Georgetown Cricket Club ground, Demerara won the toss and opted to bat, posting 168 all out in 41.2 overs. However, despite a spirited effort from Essequibo, they stumbled to 134 all out in 45.5 overs.

Demerara’s batting centered around player of the match, Mavindra Dindyal, who made 40 from 45 balls, laced with four fours and one six before a leading edge saw him popping a return catch to left-arm spinner, Ryan Atkinson. Dindyal shared a third-wicket stand of 36 with Ajay Gainda who was solid in his defence in scoring 20 from 51 balls. Anthony Khan and Rudranauth Kissoon each made 15 while Jadon Campbell made 18 and Zachary Jodah chipped in with 12 but Aryan Persaud (3-27) and Atkinson (3-33) kept Essequibo in the game. Romal Hubbard also supported with 2-28.

In the chase, Kissoon returned to stymie proceedings, picking up four for 25. He was complemented by Alvin Mohabir (2-19). Ronaldo Scouten looked to muscle Essequibo over the line, hitting four sixes, one of which landed on the top tier of the Rohan Kanhai stand over long on but only managed 34 from 30 balls. Niko Vincent frustrated Demerara with a 62-ball 19 while Quincy Sampson made 16 and extras accounted for 23 runs.

Meanwhile, over at the Everest Cricket Club ground, Camp Road, it was an early day after the U15s won the toss and took first strike, but were routed for 97 all out in 40.3 overs before easing to 98 for two in 21.4 overs. Off-spinner, Leon Cecil, rocked the order with six for 14, including a hat-trick. Cecil’s hat trick victims were Romeo Deonarain, Natyanand Mathura and Dave Mohabir, while fellow off-spinner, Jonathan Rampersaud continued his decent form with the ball, picking up three for 23 in his 10 overs.

Nicholas Shiopersaud top scored with 27 from 77 balls, decorated with four boundaries while Deonarain was the only other batsman to reach double figures with 17 from 82 balls. The U15s were gifted 23 extras.

Mahendra Gopilall stroked his second half century in the three-match tournament, hitting eight boundaries in his 53-ball 54. The right-handed batsman added 86 for the first wicket alongside Hemchand Gurdyal, who made an unbeaten 30 from 54 balls, featuring four boundaries.