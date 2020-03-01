Rio All Stars edge Gold is Money in final

Rio All-Stars won secured their maiden championships, defeating Gold is Money 1-0 to clinch the inaugural President’s Cup Streetball Knockout Championship on Friday.
Staged at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, Jermin Junior settled the outcome following a scoreless first half period compliments of a 27th minute conversion. The goal occurred following a swift counterattack and Junior slotted from the left side of the area into the right corner after an interception in the middle of the playing area.