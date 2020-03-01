Sports

Rio All Stars edge Gold is Money in final

Tournament coordinator Wayne Griffith hands over the prize monies to victorious coach Troy Lambert of Rio All-Stars after they defeated Gold is Money to win the President’s Cup Streetball Knockout Championships on Friday.
Rio All-Stars won secured their maiden championships, defeating Gold is Money 1-0 to clinch the inaugural President’s Cup Streetball Knockout Championship on Friday.

Staged at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, Jermin Junior settled the outcome following a scoreless first half period compliments of a 27th minute conversion. The  goal occurred following a swift counterattack and  Junior slotted from the left side of the area into the right corner after an interception in the middle of the playing area.