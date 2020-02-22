Alfred nets hat trick in Sparta Boss win

Sparta Boss will oppose Rio All-Stars and Gold is Money will battle Swag Entertainment in the semifinal round of the inaugural President’s Cup Streetball Knockout Championship, following quarterfinal wins on Thursday.

Staged at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, Sparta Boss edged North East La Penitence 4-3. Deon Alfred recorded a hat trick in the eighth, 10th and 27th minute.

Adding a goal in the 22nd minute was Ryan Hackett. For North East La Penitence, Shaquille Browne tallied a brace in the 11th and 28th minute while Adrian Aaron scored in the 14th minute.