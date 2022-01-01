Sparta Boss, Gold is Money bulldoze their way into Futsal semis

Sparta Boss and Gold is Money blitzed their way into the semifinal round following lopsided quarterfinal victories on Thursday in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/Kashif and Shanghai Organization Futsal Championship.
Staged at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Homestretch Avenue, Sparta Boss thrashed Berbice All-Stars 8-1. Deon Alfred amassed four conversions in the 14th, 15th, 33rd and 39th minute, while Sheldon Shepherd, Eusi Phillips, Curtez Kellman and Nicholas MacArthur netted in the 13th, 16th, 20th and 22nd minute respectively.