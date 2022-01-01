GDF, Western Tigers confident of lifting Super-16 trophy

Defending champion, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) will aim to retain their title this evening against Western Tigers in the grand final of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/Kashif and Shanghai Super-16 Championship at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

GDF’s path to the final consisted of wins against Milerock, Upper Demerara All-Stars and Den Amstel. On the other hand, Western Tigers defeated Rupununi All-Stars, Bartica All-Stars and the Guyana Police Force to earn their place in the championship match.

Winner of the event in 2019, GDF captain Sherwyn Caesar revealed that the team is pleased for the return to competitive play, adding that it is focused on retaining their championship.