Lennox Daniels was announced yesterday by the National Sports Commission (NSC) as the country’s new National Boxing Coach, according to Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle.

Daniels will replace Wincel Thomas, in a move that Ninvalle hailed as a “step in the right direction for boxing in Guyana.”

“For the first time in a number of years, we can say that Guyana now has a functioning National Coach,” Ninvalle said.