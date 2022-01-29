National boxing Coach, Daniels heads to Linden this weekend

National boxing Coach, Lennox Daniels, will head to Linden this weekend for the first of a series of Coaching programmes and talent spotting throughout the country. Following his visit to the Mining Town, Daniels will head to Region 6 (Feb 5 – 9), along with Region 9.

According to president of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle, Daniels’ journey is part of the sport’s local governing body’s plans to decentralize the sport and ensuring that every aspiring boxer is given a chance at developing their talents and be exposed.

Ninvalle explained that unlike his visit to Regions 6 and 10, while in Region 9, Daniels will spend beyond two days. This, Ninvalle said, is to ensure that the National Coach is given a chance to meeting as much areas as possible in the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo area.