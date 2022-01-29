Dottin career-best hundred in vain as rain spoils opener

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Jan 28, CMC – An electrifying career-best hundred from Deandra Dottin proved futile as rain had the final say, forcing a no-result in the opening One-Day International against South Africa Women here yesterday.

Sent in at the Wanderers, West Indies Women rallied to 234 for three in the 46th over, behind Dottin’ marvellous unbeaten 150, before the second of two rain breaks forced a premature end to the innings.

Hayley Matthews stroked a classy 51 from 63 deliveries, combining with Dottin in a 186-run, third wicket stand that rescued the tourists from the peril of 27 for two in the 10th over.

Set a revised 204 from 29 overs under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern, the hosts were stumbling on 87 for five in the 18th over when the rains returned for the third time in the encounter, this time ending it for good.

South Africa Women were well placed at 41 for one at one stage but off-spinners Karishma Ramharack (2-18) and Hayley Matthews (2-27) snatched two wickets apiece to give West Indies Women the edge in the contest.

Dottin had earlier taken centre stage, unveiling an innings of the highest quality to complete her third ODI hundred and her second in three months, following her blistering 132 against Pakistan late last year.

The 30-year-old faced 158 balls and belted 18 fours and four sixes, posting the highest-ever score by a West Indies Women’s player against Proteas Women.

She reached her half-century off 68 balls off the fifth ball of the 21st over, carting left-arm spinner Chloe Tryon to the mid-wicket boundary for her ninth four.

Dottin then cruised to her century, majestically lofting left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba over the ropes at long off in the 31st over to move to 97 before reaching her landmark off the first ball of the 33rd by seamer Shabnim Ismail, with a casual single to long off.

Her 18th four – a crunching cover drive off new-ball pacer Masabata Klaas – took Dottin to 150 in the 46th over before the rains arrived.

“Apart from the nerves starting off [my innings], it was basically to occupy the crease and bat as deep as possible to get a total on the board for the bowlers to defend,” Dottin said afterwards.

“[My] plans weren’t specific to scoring 150 but it was to be consistent and continue where I left off last year.”

Rashada Williams (1) was hit in front by Ismail in the fifth over and left-hander Kycia Knight (1) feathered a defensive prod behind off seamer Ayabonga Khaka, to leave West Indies Women in a spot of bother.

But Dottin and Matthews, who counted four fours, dominated in a critical stand – a West Indies record for the third wicket and the second highest-ever in terms of runs – before Matthews finally holed out in the deep with the late charge on.

In reply, South Africa Women suffered an early setback when the stylish Laura Wolvaardt had her leg stump removed by fast bowler Shamilia Connell for six in the third over.

Her opening partner Tazmin Brits, who made 32 from 37 balls with four fours and a six, added 29 for the second wicket with Lara Goodall (14) to repair the damage.

However, once Goodall played around a straight one from Matthews and was bowled in the ninth over, the hosts lost three wickets for 22 runs to lose their way.