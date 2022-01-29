$1.6B to be spent on new GPL infrastructure works

Some $1.6 billion is to be allocated to the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) this year for the construction of infrastructure for new transmission lines and works aimed at reducing load shedding.

Minister of Finance Dr Ashni Singh on Wednesday told the National Assembly that the funding represents a critical investment into the power company as it will improve GPL’s network.

“In 2022, $1.6 billion is budgeted for the construction of a parallel transmission line linking the Kingston and the New Sophia substations, the upgrade of the existing L5 transmission line, and other works aimed at reducing transmission losses and maintaining desired system voltage levels,” he explained during his budget presentation.