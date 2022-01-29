$400M allocation to be first tranche for new Brickdam station – Benn

The sum of $400 million, which is to be allocated under the 2022 national budget for the construction of a new multi-storey Brickdam Police Station, is just the first tranche of investment for the project, Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn has said.

Benn made this disclosure as he was responding to questions about the allocations towards the Ministry of Home Affairs in this year’s budget at the sidelines of the event on Thursday.

He said a number of designs for the steel structure are currently being explored. “…This is the first tranche in relation to that investment. We already have three concept drawings and we are looking at the foundation and the footprint issues in relation to the building and then the internal detailing as to what we would have in consultation with the police for a new modern Brickdam Police Station, which will take us way into the next 30 or 40 years or more,” he said.