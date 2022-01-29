First Lady’s menstrual hygiene initiative gets $50M allocation

A sum of $50 million is earmarked under the 2022 national budget for the advancement of the Office of the First Lady’s menstrual hygiene programme.

Senior Minister within the Office of the President with the responsibility for Finance Dr Ashni Singh announced the funding for the programme during his presentation of the national budget on Wednesday.

In early 2021, First Lady Arya Ali launched the menstrual hygiene initiative, which was aimed at ending period poverty by making sanitary pads accessible to women and girls for free. Since the launch of the programme, thousands of girls in various regions have benefitted.