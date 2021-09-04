First Lady launches Menstrual Hygiene Initiative in Region Two -every girl will get a one-year supply of sanitary pads, says Manickchand

Girls attending school can now feel more confident about their menstrual cycle with the launching of a Menstrual Hygiene Initiative by First Lady Arya Ali yesterday at the Anna Regina Multilateral Secondary School (ARMS) in Region Two.

Speaking at the launch, the First Lady said that every school-aged girl in Guyana will benefit, and disclosed that in the coming days, she and Minister of Education Priya Manickchand will be travelling to other regions to personally deliver sanitary products and to speak to girls about their menstrual health.

“This initiative was made possible through approved fundraisers hosted by my office last year when I heard that girls were forced to drop out of schools in Guyana because they did not have sanitary pads to use because [of] experiencing their period, it broke my heart,” Mrs Ali said.