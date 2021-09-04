Granger taking ‘brief vacation’ – PNCR

The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) yesterday said that former President David Granger is only taking a “brief vacation” from his duties as party leader.

In a statement yesterday, the party reminded that since 2011 Granger has consistently acted as party leader, Opposition Leader and President even after he was diagnosed with cancer. . “Mr. Granger has had a steady governmental work schedule and during this long period, has never taken a vacation. He has now decided to take this opportunity to proceed on leave so that he can enjoy a period of well-deserved rest and attend to personal matters,” the statement explained.