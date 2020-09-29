Dynamic Dottin plans on topping the rankings

Ruthless, Powerful, Explosive – that’s Deandra Dottin – one of the most dynamic players on the international women’s cricket stage.

The strongly-built allrounder was not a born cricketer – she participated successfully in football and athletics first – particularly the javelin event where she held several records for her native Barbados.

Fast forward a few years and her switch to cricket, Dottin became an international superstar – with the world-record T20 International century against South Africa in May, 2010.