Cricket Ombudsman needed to resolve impasse among area boards

Vice President (ag) of the East Coast Cricket Committee (ECCC) Lalta Gainda says an acceptable resolution to the cricking debacle in Guyana must be initiated through the office of the Cricket Ombudsman as stipulated in the Cricket Administration Act.

Gainda’s comments to this publication came days after the Act was restored by the Court of Appeal, paving the way for the holding of elections at the Demerara and Guyana Cricket Board level.

“I would also like to use this opportunity to ask the sports governing body of our country to tell us what is the purpose of the Ombudsman, if not to verify the clubs and supervise the elections on the East Coast,” said Gainda.