Bent Street, Sparta Boss to clash in One Guyana Futsal final

Bent Street and Sparta Boss will contest the final of the inaugural ‘One Guyana’ National Futsal Championship on May 20th, following contrasting semi-final wins on Saturday evening at the National Park, Thomas Lands.
Sparta Boss overcame Back Circle 6-4 in the second semi-final encounter. The Spartans overcame a 2-1 deficit to secure the result, after goals from Simeon Moore and Ravin Naughton propelled Back Circle into the lead at the halftime interval. Moore and Naughton found the back of the net in the fourth and 13th minute respectively.