Back Circle to battle Sparta Boss in ‘One Guyana’ Futsal tonight

Back Circle will engage Sparta Boss whilst Bent Street will oppose California Square in the semi-final round of the ‘One Guyana’ National Futsal Championship tonight at the National Park, Thomas Lands, following quarterfinal wins on Thursday.
Staged at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, Back Circle overcame Mackenzie All-Stars 3-1. The trident of Stephon McLean, Devin Naughton, and Selwyn Williams scored in the 25th, 30th, and 34th minute respectively. On target for the loser in the 24th minute was Ryan Noel.