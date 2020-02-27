Hospitalised soldiers showing signs of improvement

The two injured soldiers who remain hospitalised following the explosion of fireworks on Saturday have been showing positive signs of improvement, family members say.

The injured ranks are Gordon Cornette of Plaisance, East Coast Demerara and Terrance Neil of Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara. Cornette is a patient in the Intensive Care Unit while Neil is a patient at the Burn Care Unit.

According to Cornette’s sister, Anya Cornette, her brother has shown significant signs of improvement and is able to communicate with his family.