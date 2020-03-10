Soldiers injured in fireworks explosion show signs of major recovery

Two members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Artillery Unit who were hospitalised after the explosion of fireworks at the Coast Guard Wharf just over two weeks ago are recuperating and have shown significant signs of improvement.

The injured soldiers are Gordon Cornette, of Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, and Terrence Neil of Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, both of whom are currently patients of the Burn Care Unit. Cornette had spent just over two weeks in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Cornette’s sister, Anya Cornette, said that since her brother has been out of the ICU he has been moving about and is able to do some chores for himself.