Sugar stakeholders have ignored the conciliation provision

Dear Editor,

With reference to the rather threatening stance of the GAWU in respect of a retroactive pay hike by GuySuCo for the category of workers represented (Stabroek News of 22nd February, 2020), what is a matter of substantive interest is the history of confrontation embedded in the psyche of the negotiating parties so called.

In the process, both have for too long now ignored recognition of the historic provision in their mutual agreement to move to the next step of Conciliation – perhaps an outdated practice – in what is euphemistically described as Industrial Relations?

For some decades now the respective teams have industriously not related to one another.

In any case the other legally related decision-making agencies have displayed a profound disinterest, if not ineptitude, in bringing some balance to industrial relations to the sugar industry, if at all it is to have any sustainable future.

Yours faithfully,

E.B. John