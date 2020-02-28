PNC War-Room (36? 40?), PPP Situation Room (How many?) What’s to lose, all to gain!

Election over-’70’s and a suspect GECOM

From Congress Place to the State House upstairs as well as the Baridi Benab downstairs emotions ran the gamut: tension, reasonable expectations, doubt, confidence, enthusiasm, anxiety, “tiredness”, acceptance of final results, potential hostility to the unwanted unexpected. This was the final War Room Session.

The PNC Leader His Excellency entered and all mutterings, gaff and minimum unease ceased. Silence. The so-called Baby/Paper “Parties” “Partnership” leaders became ordinary members. The AFC “Coalition” ambitious opportunists were surprisingly positive as the Maximum Leader – His Excellency – began.

“First of all, with sincerity and extreme gratitude”, he began, “I thank every executive here, every, strategic planner, our overseas advisers, consultants, donors and yes every ordinary supporter, member and volunteer. None is ordinary.