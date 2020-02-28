Guyana News

Court defers ruling on Jagdeo bid to strike out lawsuit over Ali’s academic qualifications

An expected ruling on an application on behalf of Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo to strike out the lawsuit calling on him to disclose the academic certificates of PPP/C presidential candidate Irfaan Ali has been deferred.

Following an in-chamber hearing yesterday afternoon, attorney Anil Nandlall, who represents Jagdeo, said that hearings have not yet concluded on the application and as a result the court did not rule.

He said that the matter has been adjourned until March 19th for the continuation of hearings.