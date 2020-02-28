Something amiss in this drowning death

Dear Editor,

Something is inherently and patently amiss that a lifeguard was on duty and adults in the pool with the child and she still drowned (‘Pegasus owner says lifeguard was on duty at pool when child drowned’ SN Feb 27).

The high incidence of children, particularly toddlers, being killed while in the care, attention and supervision of adults is alarming.

My condolences to the grieving parents, other family members, relatives and friends of little Anastasia Joseph.

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed