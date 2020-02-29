CARICOM election observer mission chief satisfied of readiness for polls

Based on her interactions with various stakeholders, the Chief of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Election Observer Mission Cynthia Combie-Combie-Martyr says she believes that Guyana is ready for Monday’s polls.

Approximately 17 persons will be monitoring the March 2nd general and regional election as part of the CARICOM Election Observer Mission, which is being mounted in response to an invitation by Minister of Foreign Affairs Karen Cummings to the Secre-tary General of the CARICOM Irwin LaRocque.

They are being led by Combie-Martyr, who serves as the Chairperson of the St. Lucia Elec-toral Commission, is a former acting High Court judge of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.